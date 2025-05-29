Priyanka Chopra shares loved-up picture with hubby Nick Jonas, calls him ‘mine’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a romantic picture posing with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas, whom she tagged as “mine”.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, which showed the couple sitting closely together on a boat during sunset. Behind them is a beautiful city skyline with tall buildings lit up against a colorful twilight sky. Priyanka is wearing a white New York Yankees cap, a beige cardigan, and a dress, while Nick is dressed in light-coloured casual clothes.

For the caption, she wrote: “Mine” along with a love emoji.

Priyanka and Nick met at a party in 2017. It was in 2018 when the actress got married to the American popstar in Rajasthan in a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. The two welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

Kane discovers a new organization, Manticore, led by Dahlia, leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he is living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague needs his help.

--IANS

dc/