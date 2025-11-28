Priyanka Chopra says navigating Hollywood meant ‘trial, error and forgiving yourself’

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) It’s been nearly a decade since Priyanka Chopra Jonas stepped into Hollywood, and the actor, one of India’s most recognisable global stars, has talked about the uncertainty and constant reinvention that shaped her cross-continental journey.

Priyanka said there was no roadmap, only trial, error and the willingness to learn as she went along.

Asked how she protected her sense of identity while constantly reinventing herself for global audiences, Priyanka in an exclusive interview with IANS, said: “I don't know if I did”.

“I think, you know, I don't know everything. I don't claim to know everything. I am learning by myself, you know. There are very few examples, you know, people who had come before me in navigating international waters from India, you know, whose footprints I followed.”

With few Indian predecessors to look up to while stepping into global entertainment, she said much of her growth came from “trial and error.”

“But it was just trial and error and, you know, trying to make… I made mistakes and, you know, some were good, some were bad, and that's what happens when you're, you know, starting all over again, and I think that's okay.”

She added: “You have to learn how to, you know, forgive yourself for the mistakes, dust yourself, and get up and move on. And that's not easy, and there are times I can do it, and then there are times I can't, and that's also okay.”

Priyanka credited her sense of grounding to the close-knit circle she keeps around her. It isn’t about quantity, she noted, but surrounding herself with people who genuinely care for her and champion her.

“What I think keeps me grounded is surrounding myself with loved ones, and that doesn't have to be many, but people who are truly your champions and people who truly care about you. And I think that really helps with giving you a sense of grounding and confidence to be able to evolve and to try new things,” said the actress.

The actress has backed the documentary “Born Hungry” through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures in collaboration with filmmaker Barry Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group. It tells the story of Sash Simpson from being abandoned as a young boy in India to his adoption in Canada, and his rise as a celebrated chef. It is set to stream on JioHotstar.

