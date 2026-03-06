Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced as presenter for Oscars 2026

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas treated her fans on Friday morning, by announcing that she will be one of the official presenters at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, this year.

Sharing the update with her fans on social media, Priyanka confirmed her participation by posting the list of presenters for the prestigious awards ceremony.

She captioned it as, “The 2026 Academy Awards.”

The other names in the group of Hollywood stalwarts who will take the stage during the event, include Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, marking a highly-awaited reunion for fans of the Iron Man franchise.

Priyanka’s announcement comes shortly after her recent appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.

The actress here walked the red carpet and presented an award alongside K-pop star Lisa.

Priyanka had earlier presented an award at the ceremony, further strengthening her presence at major Hollywood and other global events.

Talking about the actress on the professional front, while she is busy as a bee with her international commitments, she is also been traveling to India often for her commitments at the Indian Film Industry.

Priyanka will be next seen in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead.

The actress reportedly will be essaying a powerpack role in the movie.

Recently, the filmmaker lauded Chopra's acting skills and stated that she can be vulnerable at one moment, ferociously strong the next, further calling her one of the rare actors who can seamlessly shift between vulnerability and fierce strength on screen.

Rajamouli had taken to X, formerly called Twitter, to laud the actress, who will also be seen in his upcoming epic action-adventure film Varanasi.

He wrote: “@priyankachopra is one of the few actors who can be utterly vulnerable at one moment and ferociously strong the next.”

The plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid.

The narrative spans across several timelines and continents.

