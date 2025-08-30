Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ African holiday is all about wildlife, good food, alluring night skies

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is sharing what her life has been like, “lately”. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation in Africa.

The pictures show the actress enjoying her holiday, gorging on some lip-smacking food, shedding the extra pounds in the gym, capturing the wildlife in her lens, sitting under the night sky, and enjoying some breathtaking views.

She simply wrote in the caption, “Lately”. The actress geo-tagged Africa in her location. She also shared an overhead shot of the Nile river in Africa.

The River Nile, which runs through several countries in East and North Africa, is regarded as the longest river on Earth, running nearly 6,700 kilometers from its source in Lake Victoria to its mouth in the Mediterranean.

Earlier, the actress celebrated 16 years of her film ‘Kaminey’, and reminisced about how the film became a turning point in her career after Vishal Bhardwaj offered her the role in the film.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a string of stills from the film, which stars Shahid Kapoor in a dual role and is set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld. The actress recalled how the role of Sweety Bhope was offered to her while she was filming ‘Dostana’ in Miami.

“Sweety Bhope. I was filming for Dostana in Miami, Florida with @tarun_mansukhani directing and @bachchan and @thejohnabraham starring. One cool evening after we wrapped up the shoot , I saw a missed call from Vishal Bhardwaj. What?? I had wanted to work with him forever and never thought he would cast me because of my ‘commercial’ image at the time”.

She added, “He said he’d like to come see me, and he did. To Miami. I remember him telling me the story and I said, ‘Well, she has approximately 8 scenes’. And he said, ‘With us working on it, it will end up being so much more. Trust me’. And I did, he promised he would make something incredible for me after this in appreciation for doing the part”.

The actress also said that she was just “greedy to work with him”.

