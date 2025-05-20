Priyanka Chopra enjoys a night to remember is Sicily

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who is the ambassador of the luxury brand, flew to Sicily, Italy, to be a part of the unveiling of the brand's new collection.

The 'Barfi' actress decided to treat her InstaFam with some glamorous titbits from "A night in Sicily"

PeeCee was a sight for sore eyes in an elegant beige Christian Dior gown with a semi-transparent overlay. She enhanced her look with a diamond-encrusted Serpenti necklace from the house of Bvlgari, and an identical Serpenti bangle.

She opted for a matt lip color with complementary eye shadow and blush to complete her look.

For hair, PeeCee went with a swept-up tousled updo with two strands of hair framing her face.

Priyanka's latest post provided an insight into the main event, along with a snap of champagne by the pool, some appetizing pasta, and some books to be read while enjoying a stunning view.

We also saw some sneak peeks from the formal sit-down dinner. However, PeeCee's placard at the dining table had her name misspelt. It read, 'Pryianka Chopra Jonas’.

Netizens were quick to notice this and pointed out the mistake in the comment section.

One of the Insta users wrote, “There's a spelling mistake @priyankachopra they've spelled your name incorrect @bvlgari.” “@bvlgari you could have spelled her name correctly at least."

Another one commented, "I find it racist and offensive when people cannot be bothered to check the spelling of an individual’s name. It’s just sad and I’ve experienced it countless times.”

In 2024, PeeCee was a part of the Bvlgari event in Rome, Italy, where she made a lot of heads turn in a cream and black off-the-shoulder dress.

On the professional front, Priyanka is presently occupied with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming drama "SSMB29", opposite Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu.

