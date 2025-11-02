Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is set to essay titular character on 'Naagin 7'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Television actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is set to headline the upcoming season 7 of the superhit television show ‘Naagin'. She was announced as the lead of the show during the season finale of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 19', in front of Salman Khan the very stage that catapulted Priyanka to national fame when she emerged as one of the top three finalists in Season 16.

The moment was packed with nostalgia and full-circle magic, a return to the show that made her a household name, now as the chosen one for one of Indian television’s most iconic roles.

Reacting to the announcement, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said in a statement shared by the makers, “I still remember the moment on 'Bigg Boss 16' when Ekta ma’am said she found her next 'Naagin', and to have her keep that promise and choose me for this legacy is truly an honour".

She further mentioned, "I’ve always believed that some roles demand an actor to be more than a character, they challenge your strength, your range, and your spirit, and this one is exactly that for me. Taking charge of the Naagin universe is a huge responsibility, and I will do everything in my power to uphold it. To be revealed as Naagin in front of Salman sir and millions of viewers feels nothing short of destiny’s plan. I’m super grateful to the makers for giving me a story that’s truly going down in hiss-tory as pure serpentainment (sic)".

Completing ten years of captivating viewers, Naagin continues to reign as Indian television’s ultimate fantasy franchise. Since its inception in 2015, the cult phenomenon has cemented its leading ladies as television icons, from Mouni Roy, and Adaa Khan to Tejasswi Prakash. And now, as the legacy coils forward, Priyanka ascends the throne as the new serpent queen, all set to steer the Naagin universe into its most spellbinding chapter yet.

'Naagin 7' is set to premiere soon on Colors and JioHotstar.

--IANS

aa/