Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is feeling 'truly blessed & thankful' on bagging 'Naagin 7'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was introduced as the lead for Ektaa Kapoor's highly awaited show "Naagin 7" during the latest episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar'.

Ektaa joined host Salman Khan on the stage of "Bigg Boss 19".

During the episode, Ektaa officially announced Priyanka as the lead Naagin for "Naagin 7".

Now, Priyanka has taken to social media to express her delight at getting the opportunity to embark on this new professional journey.

She penned a heartfelt note on her official Instagram handle that read, "Meet your new Naagin (Snake and sparkle emojis) Coming to your screens very soon, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude today (sic)."

Expressing her gratitude to Ektaa for believing in her, she added, "A huge thank you to @ektarkapoor ma’am @shobha9168 for believing in me and trusting me to take the Naagin legacy ahead — it truly feels like a dream come true. To @balajitelefilmslimited , thank you for giving life to this iconic world and making me a part of it."

"To my @ColorsTV @jiohotstarreality family — it feels like coming home again. From my last show with you to now stepping into this new journey, your faith and love mean everything", Priyanka shared.

She further reflected on returning to the Bigg Boss stage after season 16 of the reality show.

Priyanka said, "Performing on the Bigg Boss stage once again, and sharing it with @beingsalmankhan sir, is nothing short of a blessing. That stage gave me my beautiful fanmily — my fans — and today, to return there for Naagin feels like life coming full circle."

"Feeling truly blessed, thankful, and ready to take this legacy forward with all my heart. (Dizzy emoji) @guunjanvm let’s celebrate partner (clinking glasses emoji )", the post concluded.

Priyanka further uploaded a video of her performance on "Bigg Boss 19".

--IANS

pm/