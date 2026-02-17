Priya Mani, Mohit Raina roped in for Indo-US immigrant family drama

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Indian actors Priya Mani and Mohit Raina have been roped in to headline a yet-untitled Indo-U.S immigrant family drama, directed by Harsh Mahadeshwar.

“This project is very close to my heart because it explores identity and belonging in a deeply honest way,” Raina said.

Priya said that what drew her to this film instantly was the “emotional truth of the story”.

“I’m grateful to be part of a project that brings together such committed collaborators to tell a story that will connect with audiences across borders.”

The project centers on the true story of an immigrant family’s experience navigating cultural identity and belonging in America. U.S.-based Red Bison Productions has partnered with Mumbai’s Azure Entertainment on a cross-border feature film marking the Indian company’s inaugural Hollywood collaboration, reports variety.com.

Principal photography is set to commence in April, with filming planned across New York and New Jersey, as well as Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir in India.

Mohit added: “Being part of Azure Entertainment and Red Bison Productions’ first Indo-Hollywood collaboration makes it even more special, as it represents a meaningful step toward global storytelling.”

Additional casting details and the film’s title will be revealed at a later date. The film was previously launched with a different title and cast in 2023 and has since been revamped and redesigned, reports variety.com.

Romila Saraf Bhat, founder of Red Bison Productions, said: “From its inception, this story demanded a global voice and an honest cinematic treatment. With Priya Mani and Mohit Raina leading the cast, and an inspiring narrative that spans continents, we are creating cinema that is deeply personal yet universally resonant.”

Prashant Ramesh Mishra, CEO and co-founder of Azure Entertainment, described the venture as pivotal for his company’s expansion strategy. “This film represents a defining moment for Azure Entertainment as we step into global cinema for the first time,” Mishra said. “This story goes beyond borders and beyond the idea of the American Dream, reflecting on to the shared human experience of aspiration, loss, and resilience.”

Azure Entertainment previously produced “Rocky Handsome,” “Badla” and “Kesari.” Red Bison’s credits include “Bhaag Bawre Aandhi Aayi.”

