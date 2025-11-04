Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes 'Happy Birthday' to his Amma with an adorable pic

Chennai: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wished his 'Amma' a Happy Birthday with an adorable throwback picture.

The photo dropped on social media has Prithviraj's mother holding his daughter, Alankrita Menon Sukumaran. Both the granddaughter and grandmother were seen sweetly smiling at the camera.

"Happy Birthday Amma! (red heart emoji) #Throwback #Achamma&Ally (sic)," the 'Kaduva' actor penned the caption.

In the meantime, Prithviraj celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 16. Commemorating the special occasion, his better half, Supriya Menon, posted a special wish for him, along with sharing some rare photographs of the 'L2' actor on Insta.

“Happy birthday P! Here’s to an incredible year ahead filled with the finest of cinema, adventures, and relaxation! To my eternal travel companion, I love you dearly! #P&S #happybirthday #ourfave #Daadalove (sic)," Supriya wished her husband.

Additionally, acknowledging Prithviraj’s kindness and talent, veteran actor Boman Irani penned a special birthday tribute for him that read, “Brother @therealprithvi Here is some love and appreciation for who we consider a great guy. You mean a lot to us. Not just for your support for my Kayo… But we have to be grateful that we, in our journey, meet people who reaffirm the values of our own. Good, decent, fighters, artists, who allow us to drop our guard and love without condition. (sic)."

"We celebrate today, to say things we cannot say everyday, but feel those thoughts anyway, every now and then. Happy birthday, and lots of love," the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor added.

Boman's post further included a photo of him posing alongside Prithviraj and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The '3 Idiots' actor was seen with his hands placed on Prithviraj and Ibrahim’s shoulders.

For those who do not know, Prithviraj and Ibrahim worked together in Boman's son Kayoze Irani's directorial "Sarzameen". The drama further starred Kajol in a crucial role.

