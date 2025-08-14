Prithviraj Sukumaran completes shooting for his portions in UK schedule of Vysakh's 'Khalifa'

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays the lead in director Vysakh's eagerly awaited revenge thriller 'Khalifa', has completed shooting for his portions in the UK-schedule of the film and is likely to return to India shortly.

Sources say that other members of the film's unit are expected to return by August 16. They also claim that a major fight sequence was shot across several locations in the UK during this schedule.

It may be recalled that director Vysakh had, in July this year, announced that the they were to begin shooting the film from August 6 in the United Kingdom.

Vysakh, in a post on his Instagram timeline, had said, "The journey of #Khalifa officially begins! Our pooja ceremony for this ambitious film, starring the incredible @therealprithvi, happened today. I’m beyond thrilled to be collaborating with Prithviraj after 15 long years!"

He then went on to add,"Gearing up for an exhilarating journey, with our first schedule rolling out from London on August 6th. This project brings together a powerhouse team - Penned by Jinu Abraham, Jomon T John’s visual magic, Music by the current music sensation Jakes Bejoy, Cuts by Chaman Chacko, Styled by Mashar Hamza and Action to be directed by Yannick Ben. Seeking all your blessings and good wishes for this venture."

Prithviraj, for his part, had, in an Instagram post, said, "Aamir Ali will see you soon! #KHALIFA @directorvysakh @jiinuinnovation @suraj_k16 @jomontjohn @jakes_bejoy @chaman.chakko @yannickben @masharhamsa @shajie__naduvil @sonymusic_south," giving the impression that the actor plays a character called Aamir Ali in the film.

It may be recalled that the film was first announced in the year 2022. However, it has gone on floors only in 2025. The film, when initially announced, was expected to be shot in Dubai, Nepal and Kerala. Now, the film is being shot in the UK.

Interestingly, the film had the tagline, 'Vengeance will be written in gold', when it was first announced in 2022.

This is Prithviraj's second film in over 15 years with Vysakh after their superhit collaboration 'Pokkiri Raja' and will be his next with writer Jinu V Abraham, who had scripted 'Kaduva'.

--IANS

mani