Preity Zinta turns ‘Barbie’, daughter Gia finally thinks she’s ‘cool’

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta shared a vibrant throwback moment and revealed that her daughter Gia has finally declared her “cool”.

Preity took to Instagram and shared a video from a fashion shoot, where she sported a bright, and playful look.

For the caption, Preity wrote: “Thank you Ash for sending this video from our shoot. Finally Gia thinks I’m cool and I cannot stop smiling ! Love my Barbie vibe #throwback.”

It was in 2016, when Preity got married to Gene. The two then welcomed twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia via surrogacy in 2021.

On the work front, Preity is all set to mark her return to the big screen with "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

Preity made her acting debut in Dil Se.. in 1998, followed by a role in Soldier in the same year. She was later recognised for her role as a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna in 2000.

She established a career as a leading Hindi film actress of the decade with a variety of character types. Her roles, often deemed culturally defiant, along with her unconventional screen persona won her recognition and several accolades.

The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018 directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta as main leads, along with Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat.

On December 10, the actress shared a delightful midweek glimpse of winter charm, sharing a photo that captured her soaking in a snowy landscape.

Taking to social media, Preity posted a cheerful snapshot bundled up in a cosy fur-lined jacket, holding a handful of freshly fallen snow.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Mid week mood. Loving the snow. #Ting”.

--IANS

dc/