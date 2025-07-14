Preity Zinta spends fun weekend with ‘Pati Parmeshwar’ Gene at Wimbledon 2025

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough watched an “unbelievable game of tennis” at the Wimbledon 2025 and described it as a “fun weekend.”

Preity took to Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures and videos from Wimbledon. In the glimpses, the actress could be seen posing with Gene, her friends, gorging on fresh strawberries and also a clip of her watching the match.

“What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby - my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis ! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon !”

She went on to congratulate star player Jannik Sinner for his maiden win.

“Congratulation @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz You fought hard & gave us a thrilling match. #Wimbledon2025 #Men’sFinal #Tennisweekend #Sunday #Ting,” she added.

Sinner claimed his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday, defeating defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a high-octane final to become the first Italian man to lift the singles trophy at The Championships.

Sinner’s victory came after three hours and four minutes of gripping tennis, where he imposed his aggressive baseline game and served with authority. After dropping the first set, the Italian broke Alcaraz early in each of the next three sets, tightening his grip as the match wore on.

His relentless hitting, especially into Alcaraz’s forehand, paid dividends as the Spaniard’s level dipped as per ATP.

With the win, Sinner secures his fourth Grand Slam title, now only missing Roland Garros to complete the career Grand Slam. He also leaves London with a commanding 3,430-point lead in the PIF ATP Rankings.

Talking about the actress, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

She was last seen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

--IANS

dc/