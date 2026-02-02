Preity Zinta feels 'humbled & elated' with all the birthday love

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Elated by all the love she received on her birthday, actress Preity Zinta penned a gratitude note on social media.

The 'Veer Zaara' actress was showered with flowers, cakes, and a lot of love on her special day.

Uploading an adorable photo of herself amid snow, Preity stated on the photo-sharing app, "Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes, flowers, cake and most of all thank you so much for all the LOVE each one of you has sent my way... I’m deeply humbled & my heart is full of gratitude & happiness (sic)."

She further thanked her stars for blessing her with a strong support system that always makes her life a little better.

"I cannot thank the almighty enough for my family, friends, fans n supporters...that light up my day & life in so many magical ways. Love you all #Ting", added Preity.

A lot of Bollywood celebs used social media to wish Preity on her special day.

Her 'Armaan' co-star Anil Kapoor also compiled a special post for her, claiming that Preity's energy makes everything feel lighter.

Anil shared a few photographs from the 2003 release on the Stories section of his Instagram and penned, "Happy Birthday, @realpz...Your kindness and energy make everything feel lighter."

Anil also wished luck to Preity's IPL team, Punjab Kings, for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

"All the very best for IPL 2026, may this be your winning year," he added.

Work-wise, Preity, who has been a part of several blockbusters, will soon be making her comeback with "Lahore 1947".

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will have Sunny Deol as the lead, along with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in supporting roles.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" is set during the time of the partition of India.

