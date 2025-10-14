Preity Zinta calls catching up with Manish Malhotra & others at the Diwali party 'awesome'

Mumbai Oct 14 (IANS) Almost the entire Bollywood came under one roof during ace designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash. Actress Preity Zinta, who also marked her presence at the event, called catching up with Manish Malhotra and others at the Diwali party 'awesome'.

Dropping a couple of sneak peeks from the 'fun night', Preity penned on social media, "Thank you so much for the most fun night in a very long time Manish (red heart emoji) Got to catch up with you and everyone one else. It was awesome ! Happy Diwali and Loads of love always (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) (sic)."

Manish Malhotra commented with "@realpz", followed by several pink heart emojis.

The post saw the 'Veer-Zaara' actress posing for selfies with the designer.

The Diwali celebration also had a special moment of Preity reuniting with her 'Soldier' co-star Bobby Deol after years, igniting massive nostalgia among movie buffs.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Preity and Bobby are seen greeting one another with a warm hug as they meet on the red carpet outside the venue during the Diwali party.

Bobby, who arrived earlier with his better half, Tanya Deol, was about to leave when he noticed Preity entering the premises.

Elated to have encountered one another, the two were seen hugging, laughing, and even posing together for the paparazzi. Not just that, Bobby was also seen photobombing Preity’s clicks as she posed for a solo.

Preity was also seen meeting Bobby's wife, Tanya, with utmost affection.

Prior to this, Preity lauded Bobby as he marked 30 years in Bollywood, when his debut movie, "Barsat", co-starring Twinkle Khanna, had reached the audience. She called it ‘just the start’ of his cinematic journey.

Reacting to Bobby’s post, Preity congratulated him in the comment section, saying, “Congratulations Lord Bobby This is just the start Love you loads.”

