Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' to have its premiere on August 13 on Netflix

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar and Kritika Kamra’s upcoming espionage drama series christened “Saare Jahan Se Accha” is all set to have its premieres on August 13 on the streaming giant Netflix.

The series, which also stars Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, Anup Soni and Sunny Hinduja, is set against the backdrop of the 1970s. It will showcase the gripping tale of espionage, sacrifice, and national duty.

Pratik, who stars as the meticulous and resilient intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, said that with Saare Jahan Se Accha, they have built a world that’s urgent, intense, intimidating, and full of quiet tension.

The actor added: “Playing intelligence officer Vishnu Shankar, someone who walks the tightrope between duty and morality, was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on. Can’t wait for the audience to step into this world of espionage with us! ”

The mission-based story is created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as the creative producer.

As per a statement, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” delves into the high-stakes world of intelligence where the slightest delay in relaying critical information could alter the nation's fate. Entrusted with a perilous mission to sabotage a looming nuclear threat, Vishnu must navigate a treacherous landscape to ensure India remains one step ahead of its adversaries.

The series is created by Gaurav Shukla and is directed by Sumit Purohit. It is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah.

Talking about Pratik, he will also be seen in the upcoming film Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Faisal Malik.

The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire. As per ‘Variety’, ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

