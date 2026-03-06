Pratik Gandhi on ‘Laalo’ crossing Rs 100 cr: Proud moment for Gujarati cinema

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi has expressed pride over the Gujarati film “Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate” becoming the first film from the industry to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, calling it a significant milestone for Gujarati cinema.

Following the success of the film, actor Pratik Gandhi, said, "Laalo becoming the first-ever Gujarati film to cross 100 crore is a proud moment for Gujarati cinema. It’s a huge milestone for the entire team, and their journey makes that achievement even more inspiring.”

Pratik said the film’s story reminded him of the importance of trusting the process and continuing to work with sincerity rather than overthinking outcomes.

“It reminded me not to overthink, but to keep doing your work honestly and trust the process. When the team began, they didn’t even know if the film would be completed, let alone become such a historic success,” said the actor.

He added: Yet, they carried a quiet faith that something good would come of it. That belief and sincerity are what shine through in the film. I’m proud that Laalo has made Gujarati cinema shine brighter.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate now gears up for its World Digital Premiere on Sony LIV.

The actor added: I’m glad it will now reach a wider audience with its OTT release on Sony LIV. I hope more people watch it and experience its simple, heartfelt storytelling."

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, the film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi.

The devotional drama film is directed by Ankit Sakhiya and written by Krushansh Vaja, Vicky Poornima and Ankit Sakhiya. It stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi, Mishty Kadecha and others.

The film follows a rickshaw driver, who is trapped in a Farmhouse confronts his past demons while experiencing visions of Lord Krishna, who guides him through a transformative journey of self-discovery and healing.

