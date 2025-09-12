Pratik Gandhi celebrates 19 years of togetherness with wife Bhamini Oza: 'Story still being written'

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Pratik Gandhi and his better half Bhamini Oza are riding high on success as their latest show, "Gandhi” by Hansal Mehta, received a standing ovation after its premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Sharing two beautiful couple photographs of himself with his wife from the prestigious film festival, the 'Scam 1992 ' actor reflected on their 19-year-long journey together, saying, "It began like a scene written by fate itself. A boy beneath the glow of stage lights, a girl hidden among the silhouettes of an audience. Who could have known that a single glance from the wings to the crowd would spark a love that even the spotlight couldn’t outshine? She stepped backstage, her words a standing ovation.. an actor herself, she recognised the tremor of truth in his performance."

He added that they connected over their mutual love for acting and theatre, and their friendship slowly grew into something more meaningful.

"Two strangers, both draped in the language of theatre, walked out for coffee, only to discover, laughing, that neither of them could stand the taste. And yet they lingered, long enough for friendship to soften into something more tender, for laughter to knit itself into vows. They married, they dreamed, not just of life together, but of standing side by side, someday, on the same screen. Nineteen years later, the curtain rises again. They are inside the dream they once whispered about. Coffee now warms their mornings. The boy is still in love. The story is still being written…," the post concluded.

With Pratik as Mahatma Gandhi and Bhamini as Kasturba Gandhi, “Gandhi” also stars Kabir Bedi and Tom Felton in crucial roles, along with others.

Based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha, the primary season of the show follows Mahatama Gandhi’s early life- from a curious teenager in colonial India, to a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa.

--IANS

pm/