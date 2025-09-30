Prasenjit Chatterjee reveals he does not follow any diet during Durga Puja

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Tollywood and Bollywood actor Prasenjit Chatterjee turned a year older on Tuesday.

Marking his special day, he visited the Durga Puja pandal at Hazra Park on Ashtami. During his visit, Prasenjit offered floral tributes to Maa Durga.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, Prasenjit revealed that he follows a strict diet for the rest of the year; however, during these three days of Durga Puja, he lets go completely.

Prosenjit shared, "Today is Ashtami, a very important day. It is also my birthday, which is why I go to the puja pandal. A film of mine has also just been released, so I am busy promoting that as well. I revisited the place I started theatre from 19 years back - so my entire day was spent like that."

Expressing his faith in Maa Durga, he added, "Just like everyone else, I also pray to Maa for myself, my family, and my movies. Everyone requires a certain amount of mental peace, and I get that here."

"I do not follow any diet these three days, especially on Ashtami and Navami," Prasenjit revealed.

Prasenjit further stated that, as Bengalis are facing difficulties in other states, it is important for Bengalis to unite at such times.

Talking about his professional commitments, Prasenjit last graced the screen with the action-adventure drama, "Devi Chowdhurani".

Based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel of Devi Chaudhurani, the movie has been made under the direction of Subhrajit Mitra.

"Devi Chaudhurani" stars Srabanti Chatterjee in the titular role, along with Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Alexx O'Nell, Arjun Chakrabarty, Bibriti Chatterjee, Kinjal Nanda, Darshana Banik, Carl Harte, and Dr. Priyadarshini G. Roy playing prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Aniruddha Dasgupta and Aparna Dasgupta under the banner of ADited Motion Pictures, and co-produced by Hassan Choudhury under the banner of HC Films Limited, "Devi Chaudhurani" released in the theatres on September 26.

