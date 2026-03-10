Prakash Jha speaks up on current era of wars, statesmen, his responsibility as an artiste

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha has reflected on the current political state across the world with ongoing wars in west Asia, and eastern Europe.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS at his office in the Andheri east area of Mumbai on Tuesday. He shared that the current political climate is the product of the kind of leaders that the world has chosen at large. Leaders make policies that shape the contours of the society.

He told IANS, “It’s an interesting time. People are electing leaders who are of a different era, period, invention, their politics, their statesmanship, all these things are different. It's very interesting for me to have grown and seen the world changing, the way it has been changing, and to try and understand the mechanism behind it”.

He then spoke about his role as an artiste in the current political climate, as he said, “My duty is to take what all is happening in the world, put it in the form of stories and share it with people. That is the fun part of it. And I have enjoyed it, and I continue to enjoy it. See, I can't change the time. We have to all change with the time. And that's the truth. So, I feel happy or sad with only one thing, with compassion or cruelty”.

“When you see compassion, when you see humanity, your faith is restored. And when you see destruction, death, disaster, pain, you go through grief. But then that's also part of life, and you have to understand that there is little you can do, except that if you understand the reasons why they are happening, then you can tell them. So that is the effort. But I am with society, with the time. And I am trying to live honestly”, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker has helmed the upcoming series ‘Sankalp’, produced by his daughter Disha Jha. The series will soon make its way to OTT.

