Prakash Jha says he didn’t realise when daughter Disha grew up into a filmmaking professional

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) The National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha has shared that he didn’t realise when his daughter, Disha grew up and developed a knack for filmmaking until one day she walked up to him with a story.

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The filmmaker-producer spoke with IANS at his office in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and shared that it was a pleasant surprise for him to see his daughter grow up into a filmmaking professional.

Disha stepped into cinema when she worked as a costume assistant in ‘Raajneeti’ helmed by her father. She has also produced the OTT series ‘Sankalp’ directed by her father.

The filmmaker told IANS, “I didn't even realise when she grew up. I didn't even teach her anything. I picked her up on my own. Yes, I realised one day, when she came to me with the subject, that she has grown up. It feels good. And we all learn. She's also learning”.

“She's learning well because people on the set, people outside, they love her, they talk so well of her, which is good, which is the main essence. As a producer, you need to communicate and you need to understand what everybody needs. And of course, the whole mechanism, the timing, the scheduling and all those things, and you need to get the work done, budget, etc. All those things are there. Most important is that, you know, you have a rapport with everybody. That's important”.

Earlier, the National Award-winning filmmaker had shared his opinion on the relationship between society and revolution. He shared that when oppression crosses a certain threshold, revolution becomes inevitable, and hits the existing systems like a trainwreck.

He told IANS, “Revolution is natural. It's natural. A volcano will erupt. Similarly, when an oppression takes place, a lot of things get bottled then they erupt. It's a natural process. We don't rise from our sleep. Revolutions keep smouldering slowly, when we can't handle the oppression anymore, it erupts like a volcano. Time is the greatest teacher, if we look at time or live through time, he teaches us everything”.

When asked what he considers as his responsibility to the medium of cinema and to the society at large, he said, “Well, we must understand the sensitivity of every dialogue that we try to convey, every image and every story. The idea is to entertain, the idea is to engage. The idea also is to be able to stir certain emotions”.

“If there is something that you could say, you try and say it, but always say it with sensitivity. You don't have to avoid people, you don't have to destabilize. So the idea is to constructively negotiate and say what you want to say. Keep it engaging, keep it interesting”, he added.

--IANS

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