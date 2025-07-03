Power-packed trailer of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu released

Chennai, July 3 (IANS) The makers of director A M Jothi Krisna's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday, released the much-awaited trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The official handle of the film on X put out a tweet that said, "The guardian of justice steps into the battlefield. #HHVMTrailer is out now #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM."

The trailer begins with a voice over saying, "At a time when you had to pay tax to live as a Hindu... When the Emperor crushed this nation's hard work beneath his feet.... When nature herself was awaiting the arrival of a warrior...."

We then see instructions being given to kill an eighth man, who has left Golconda for Delhi. "He must not reach there alive," says the man plotting the death of the rider heading for Delhi.

The trailer then introduces Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb, who is seen saying, "This is the history I script. You want a throne or a death warrant?" even as he slays people.

Meanwhile, a member in the royal court is shown talking about the priceless Kohinoor diamond. "There is only one Kohinoor on this earth. To bring it home, we need a weapon of destiny like Lord Rama's arrow," he says, after which, Pawan Kalyan is presented.

Pawan Kalyan is seen delivering a punchline. He says,"You might have seen tigers that hunt goats. Now, you will see a royal tiger hunting other tigers."

The trailer also gives the impression that Panchami (Nidhi Agerwal) is being held captive and is waiting to be released. She seeks the help of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan). The trailer also shows Bobby Deol taking on Pawan Kalyan.

On Thursday, a video clip released by the makers showed Pawan Kalyan watching the trailer and enjoying it. The actor, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was seen hugging director A M Jothikrishna before leaving and saying,"You really put in a lot of effort."

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that they had shot the film in 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on July 24.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

--IANS

mkr/