Por Thozhil will always hold a special place in my heart, says director Vignesh Raja as superhit crime thriller completes two years

Chennai, June 9 (IANS) Director Vignesh Raja, whose superhit investigative crime thriller 'Por Thozil' completed two years on Monday, said that the film would always hold a special place in his heart.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on a film that not only emerged an overwhelming commercial success but also won widespread critical acclaim, Raja wrote, "It’s hard to believe it’s been two years. Por Thozhil will always hold a special place in my heart — not just for what we created, but for the overwhelming love it received. Grateful beyond words to everyone who stood by us and made this journey possible."

The film, which featured actors Sarath Kumar, Ashok Selvan and Nikhila Vimal in the lead, was made on a very modest budget but its returns were phenomenal.

The Tamil film, which captivated audiences across the globe, set cash registers ringing at the box office.

In fact, even the film's makers were thrilled with the level of success the film managed to achieve.

The crime thriller which revolves around an experienced cop who reluctantly allows a fresh recruit to tag along even as he begins to hunt a serial killer, was so gripping that the makers were able to take the film to even small countries.

In fact, the film's overseas distributor, Deepa Iyer from Ahimsa, had disclosed at a film event that the film was such a huge success that they were even able to take it to even small countries. For instance, the overseas distributor disclosed that Malta, which was impressed with the film's content, had specifically requested for the film to be screened there.

The makers, after the success of Por Thozhil, had announced that a sequel was definitely on the cards and that they would begin work on the sequel once the script for the film was ready.

