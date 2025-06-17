Pooja Hegde will always be a ‘Kanjivaram girl’

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has professed her love for Kanjivaram sarees and said that she is always a “Kanjivaram girl.”

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images and clips from a recent photoshoot, where she wore an exquisite aubergine and gold hued saree. She completed her look with drop earrings, a choker and bangles. For the make-up, she went subtle with nude lips and left her long straight black hair open.

She wrote: “Once a Kanjivaram girl, always a Kanjivaram girl.”

Kanjivaram sarees are renowned for their South Indian origin and are made from pure mulberry silk. They are heavy and have exquisite craftsmanship.

On the work front, Pooja will next be seen next in “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain," which is being made under the direction of David Dhawan.

With Varun Dhawan as the protagonist, the highly-anticipated drama enjoys a stellar cast including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela, along with others.

The title of the romantic-comedy-drama, “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has been derived from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from Dhawan's 1999 hit “Biwi No.1," starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of TIPS, the release date for “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” has not been disclosed yet.

She was last seen in the romantic action drama film “Retro” by Karthik Subbaraj. The film stars Suriya and Pooja in the lead roles.

In the film, Paarivel "Paari" Kannan, an orphan raised by a gangster, faces betrayal and a violent cult as he searches for his true origins, fulfils a prophecy, and tries to reunite with his lost love, Rukmini.

