Pooja Hegde quips about becoming a ‘focus puller’

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde shared a light-hearted moment from her shoot and said she received a couple of “not bads” and one “very good,” as she tried her hands in “focus” pulling.

Pooja took to Instagram to share a video from the sets, where she is seen behind the camera handling the focus. She is heard asking the professional cameraman, “Not bad, na?”

“I got a couple of “not bads” and 1 “Very good”… future focus puller in the making???” she wrote as the caption.

She went on to highlight the challenges of the craft and said: “Ok but seriously, I can’t tell you how tough this job is. RESPECT.”

The actress, who recently celebrated her 35th birthday on October 13, did not share as to what she was shooting for.

Talking about her work, Pooja was recently seen in a song titled “Monica” from the recently released film “Coolie.”

“Coolie” is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat.

The film features actors Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth together after almost 38 years.

'Coolie', which is Rajinikanth's 171st film, revolves around gold smuggling. Interestingly, director Lokesh Kanakaraj has disclosed that 'Coolie' will be a stand alone film and not a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). She will next be seen in Jana Nayagan, a political action thriller film directed by H. Vinoth.

The film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

The film was officially announced in September 2024 under the tentative title Thalapathy 69, as it is Vijay's 69th film as a lead actor, and the official title was announced in January 2025.

It is intended to be the final film appearance of Vijay before his entry into politics, as well as KVN's first Tamil language production.

She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur.

