Pooja Hegde gets the 'Royal' treatment from Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde was seen getting the Royal treatment from Ishaan Khatter as the two enjoyed a meal together.

Pooja took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a fun video of Ishaan serving her food in his unique style.

The 'Homebound' actor was seen using a common trick to get more food. He counted, "one for you", giving Pooja one tablespoon of rice, and "one for me", doing the same for himself. However, as he said, "two for you", he again served the 'Beast' actress only one spoon, and served himself two while saying, "Two for me".

Ishaan again gave himself three spoonfuls while counting three, giving Pooja only one.

Sharing the injustice on social media, Pooja wrote, "@ishaankhatter giving me the "royal" treatment (teary-eyed emojis)"

This is not the first time that Pooja and Ishaan have shared a glimpse of their rapport on social media.

In July, Ishaan and Pooja went on a fun trip. These two were accompanied by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The 'Beyond The Clouds' actor posted a few snippets from his picturesque getaway with his pals on his Instagram.

The primary photo had Ishaan, Pooja, and Siddhant facing the camera while standing amidst a river. After this was an image of the three trekking in a beautiful terrain.

Ishaan further shared some mesmerizing photographs of the three amidst a stunning backdrop.

Making the most of her time with the boys, Pooja was seen making some funny faces in the fun captures.

However, Ishaan did not forget to include some stunning solos in the post captioned, "This trip had everything: Good pals. Epic views. Peak Drama - and a camera that understood the assignment.

Our OPPO Reno14 Series’ powerful 3.5x Telephoto camera didn’t just zoom-in - it brought the laughs, the chaos, and the vibes closer than ever (sic)."

--IANS