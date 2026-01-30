Pooja Bhatt, Soha Ali Khan highlight the problem of ‘never ending and risky road construction’

Mumbai Jan 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has taken to her social media to voice strong concern over the worsening living conditions in Bandra in suburban Mumbai,, calling the place “unlivable” amid never ending construction, dust and pollution.

Taking to social media, Pooja wrote, “Bandra is unlivable. Smog. Dust. Roads an absolute mess. Can barely breathe if one steps outside. Meanwhile construction work continues with zero safety protocol. Contractors don’t even spray the roads to control the dust emission. When will this end?”

Adding much weight to the concern, actress Soha Ali Khan, who also resides in Bandra, shared a picture on her social media account that captured the harsh ground reality. The picture shared by Soha shows her young daughter Inaaya watching the unchecked construction of the roads as she stands carefully on a muddy, broken road lined with barricades, debris and other construction material.

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, the actress has always been vocal about issues pertaining to the society and has called out authorities over the same. Earlier, Pooja had used social media to raise her voice against the pitiful condition of the Mumbai roads, especially in the Bandra region, where the roads are full of potholes.

She had further also questioned the logic behind blocking major roads of the area for months in the name of repair, while the roads are still riddled with potholes.

The 'Sadak' actress had taken to her social media account and vented out her anger, saying: “The city of Mumbai, especially Bandra, is in a very bad condition. Potholes everywhere. Is this why the majority of the roads were shut or blocked for months on end in the guise of repair work? When will this apathy end?”

