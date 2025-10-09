Pooja Bhatt recalls Sanjay Dutt scaring hotel bartender during ‘Dushman’ shoot in South Africa

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took a stroll down memory lane and opened up about the “crazy” moments during the shoot of the 1998 film Dushman in South Africa, sharing a hilarious incident involving star Sanjay Dutt and a hotel bartender.

During a conversation with Tanuja Chandra, who helmed “Dushman” on her talk show “The Pooja Bhatt Show”, Pooja said: “We had a crazy time when we went to South Africa and where we were staying at that Victoria hotel in Cape Town, and I think Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) was there before that shooting for Kartoos with my father and he already stayed there."

She added: “And when we walked into the lobby the bartender saw us entering the hotel and ducked. So I was intrigued and I said why are you hiding from us here?”

Pooja then shared what the bartender told her.

“He said ‘last time we had to order extra cases of alcohol because we ran out of it’.”

She also recalled a night before an early morning shoot when Sanjay didn’t want the evening to end.

“And I remember one evening we had an early morning shoot and you kept saying come on everyone go to bed because we have to wake up early and leave and Sanju didn’t want to end the evening and of course I had other plans.”

“I’d already made plans to go to a rave which was happening close by …. You went up and Sanju was also loitering in the corridor and you said ‘Sanjay Dutt go to sleep’. So he came to your room and he was talking to you.”

Pooja said that she was in the next room trying to overhear whether Sanjay had left her room or not.

“And I went to the door and to hear and suddenly the door was flung open and I fell into your room and you were screaming at him before you just burst out laughing.

And he said ‘oh, you’re kind of snooping and you’re trying to hear’. And I said ‘no’. And then you told me what happened inside where he was sitting there and talking to you and suddenly he said Pooji and he just had the 6th sense and just got up and went to the door and threw the door open.”

“That was the end of my rave. I couldn’t go anywhere. I had to go to bed.”

“Dushman” was a psychological thriller film directed by Tanuja Chandra starring Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is a remake of Hollywood film Eye for an Eye. The film told the story of Sonia, who is raped and murdered by Gokul.

To avenge her death, her twin sister, Naina, takes help from a retired Major Suraj Singh Rathod, a man with visual impairment, and plans to teach Gokul a lesson.

