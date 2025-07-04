Pooja Bhatt can’t wait to share the highs and lows of her journey in her new podcast

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Pooja Bhatt is all set to share the highs and lows of her life in a new podcast show on iHeartPodcasts.

The actress and filmmaker said she’s excited to open up about her personal and professional journey, hoping her experiences can connect with and inspire listeners. Speaking about iHeartPodcasts to debut her show, Bhatt shared, I’m thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia to launch The Pooja Bhatt Show. There are so many inspirational stories in the Indian film industry. I want to shine a spotlight on the amazing people helping push our culture forward. From actors to directors to musicians to producers to stylists...I can’t wait to share the highs and lows of my journey, and share the riveting stories of the people who have inspired and shaped me.”

Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts added, “We are so excited to launch our first podcast in this new Asian slate with Pooja. A true legend in the Indian creative scene, we know she’ll bring an exciting and entertaining perspective to the lineup.”

Jonathan Serbin and Jay Faires of Mammoth Media Asia stated: “The influence of Indian movies, music, and culture has been growing rapidly around the world. Pooja’s unique experience at the pinnacle of the industry for decades will be a treat to both Bollywood fans and those that wish to learn more about Indian cinema and creative culture, across the board. We are thrilled to partner with Pooja for this exciting program.”

iHeartMedia and Mammoth Media Asia have teamed up to launch “The Pooja Bhatt Show,” the first podcast under their new partnership focused on creating multi-language content featuring top talent from the Asia-Pacific region.

Hosted by Pooja Bhatt, the podcast will begin airing weekly episodes from late September. As Indian cinema, music, fashion, and culture gain global popularity, Pooja will take listeners behind the scenes of the film industry—covering everything from directors and superstars to background dancers and spot boys.

“The Pooja Bhatt Show,” produced by Epilogue, will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts and will be available on the iHeartRadio app.

--IANS

ps/