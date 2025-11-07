Pooja Batra shares glimpse of Russian movie ‘The Magic Lamp’: Art has no borders

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Pooja Batra has given her fans a sneak peek into her upcoming Russian film titled ‘The Magic Lamp’, expressing her joy over being part of the project and saying that movies and art have no borders.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the sets of “The Magic Lamp.”

She wrote as the caption: “Such a delight to work on my Russian movie “The Magic Lamp “..... Movies n Art have no borders. An absolute pleasure to work with yall @pablo_derevyanko @tematkach_original @rav_shana @aleksandr_samusev_ @nastitasti @nastitasti @pavelivaanov @todes.krestovsky @anastacia_nikolskaya jewelry by @sanalakhanifashionstylist @flyrobe_srishringarr”.

Pooja has also joined forces with filmmaker Joe Rajan for the English short film, ‘Echoes of Us’. The film, which entered production, is an emotional cross-cultural drama that marks the much-anticipated acting debut of television presenter and singer Iulia Vantur.

The film explores themes of love, loss, and human connection, and stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz. The film is written and directed by Joe Rajan, and promises a poignant narrative that resonates across cultures and borders.

The film is produced by Glowbellinc, the Los Angeles-based production house helmed by actress and entrepreneur Pooja Batra.

Pooja started modelling as a part-time job.She shot to fame when she was crowned Miss India International in 1993. She went on to become one of the top models in India. She walked the ramp for over 250 fashion shows in India and overseas.

She turned down many offers to complete her education before signing a contract with the Virasat Film Studio. The first film she signed was Virasat in 1997 followed by another film Bhai. She went on to work in over 20 films including Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. One of her films, Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story, a historical epic, was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. In 2021, she appeared as Nandini Rajput in Squad.

