PM Modi blesses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at centenary celebrations of Shri Sathya Sai Baba

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, attended the centenary celebrations of the late spiritual guru Shri Sathya Sai Baba. On the occasion, she spoke about her association with the guru, as she graced the event in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress was seen touching the feet of PM Modi.

During the event, the actress recollected her memories of being the Bal Vikas student, a program, funded by the Shri Sathya Sai Baba trust, which encourages children to live by the ancient truths or Sanathana Dharma.

She said in her speech, “On this historic and sacred occasion of the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba, my heart is filled with deep devotion and gratitude. Though a century may have passed since his divine birth, his presence, his principles, his teachings, guidance and his compassion continue to reverberate in the hearts of millions worldwide. I extend a heartfelt thank you to you, our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, for being with us here today and for honoring this special occasion”.

“I'm looking forward to listening to your wise words, impactful and inspiring as always, to enthrall us today, this morning. Your presence here adds sanctity and inspiration to this centenary celebration and reminds us of Swami's message that true leadership is service and service to man is service to God. I stand here today and in all humility and honesty can say that this divine message I have always held deeply close to my heart and put into practice in life. Once a Bal Vikas student, always a Bal Vikas student. Bhagawan Shri Sathya Sai Baba often spoke about the five Ds, five essential qualities needed for a meaningful, purposeful and spiritually anchored life”, she added.

Shri Sathya Sai Baba was known for teachings on service, compassion, unity, and establishing global educational and humanitarian institutions.

