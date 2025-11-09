Pierce Brosnan reunites with estranged son with whom he severed ties owing to his narcotics problem

Los Angeles, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor-producer Pierce Brosnan, who is known for his stint as James Bond, has reconciled with his son. The actor had earlier announced that he cut off all chords from his son owing to his substance abuse.

The 72-year-old actor admitted 20 years ago that he had severed ties from his son, Christopher Brosnan because of his drug addiction woes, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The pair were recently pictured together leaving a bistro in Notting Hill, west London, following a family meal.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper, "They both looked happy and relaxed while sitting down with one of Brosnan’s other sons Dylan. Pierce and Christopher’s problems have been well documented. But it seems they’ve managed to put them behind them. It was really nice to see them together”.

Christopher has battled addiction to cocaine and heroin and almost died following an overdose in 2002.

As per ‘Female First UK’, he later spent time in rehab but was arrested for possession of heroin in 2005. The same year, the actor, who adopted Christopher and his late sister Charlotte, the children of his first wife Cassandra Harris, after their biological father Dermot Harris passed away in 1986, discussed his estrangement with his son.

He told ‘Playboy’ magazine, “Christopher is still very lost. Shockingly so. I know where he is, but he’s having a hard life. I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover. He has tested everybody in this family, but none more so than himself. He knows how to get out. He doesn’t want to. It’s painful because you shut down. You never completely cut them off, but I have cut Christopher off. I had to say: ‘Go. Get busy living, or get busy dying. He has my prayers”.

Back in 2022, Pierce seemingly reached out to his estranged child in a Father's Day post in 2022, in which he paid tribute to the former ‘Love Island’ contestant, as well as Sean, his son with Cassandra, and Dylan and Paris, who he has with second wife Keely Shaye Smith.

He wrote, “My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father’s Day”.

However, in the accompanying picture, Pierce was only posing with Paris, Dylan and Sean.

