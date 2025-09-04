Pawan Singh says ‘Rise & Fall’ will serve as catalyst for him to connect with new set of people

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor-politician Pawan Singh, who predominantly works in Bihar cinema, has spoken up on joining the upcoming streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’.

Pawan has been recently confirmed to be a part of the show’s line-up. Reacting to him joining the show, the actor-politician said that the show gives him a chance to connect with new people.

Sharing his excitement, Pawan Singh said, “My journey has always been about connecting with people through my music and my personality, and ‘Rise & Fall’ gives me a chance to do that in a completely new way. I am coming with full energy, full swag, and a lot of heart. This show is about rising against the odds, and I am here to show that nothing can stop you if you believe in yourself”.

The reveal video captures Pawan in his signature avatar, powerful, fearless, and dripping with swag. From his larger-than-life presence to his infectious energy, Pawan Singh walks in like a storm, reminding fans why he continues to rule hearts across the nation. His entry promises to bring a whole new wave of energy, drama, and raw entertainment to the ‘Rise & Fall’ tower.

‘Rise & Fall’, which follows the same format of the superhit reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is being hosted by reality star Ashneer Grover, who is known for ‘Shark Tank India’.

Earlier, it was revealed that Ashneer was personally looking into the casting and the rejection of the show ‘Rise & Fall’. A source close to the production has spilled some beans on how host Ashneer Grover didn’t just sign on to anchor the show, but also took charge of the casting too. The source went on to reveal that Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, dubbing them as ‘too boring’ or ‘not sharp enough for the game.

‘Rise & Fall’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/