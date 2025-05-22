Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' to be censored in week's time, say makers

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) The makers of director A M Jothikrishna's eagerly-awaited magnum opus 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, have said that they will be sending the film to the Censor Board for its clearance in a week's time.

Talking to IANS, director Jothikrishna said, "The film is completely done. We will be applying to the Censor Board in a week's time."

Jothikrishna disclosed that they had shot the film in 200 days. The period film features Nidhi Aggarwal as the heroine and Bollywood star Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jothikrishna disclosed.

The film, which was originally started in 2020, has been made with a lot of determination. Talking about how he turned a director for this film, Jothikrishna said, "Krish Jagarlamudi was the director of this film. He was making it but due to Covid, there were delays and after Covid, Krish sir was held up by other projects. So, that was the time I came in. The script that was written was big and it is a period film. So, to finish it, we decided to release part one. Therefore, I completely rewrote Part I and did this film."

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit' is scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year.

When asked how many parts there will be in all for the film, the director said with a smile, "For now, we have envisaged it as a two-part film. It depends on the level of success of the film. We will make more parts if the audiences want it."

To another question on whether they had already shot some portions of Part 2 of the film, the director replied, "We have. We have shot about 10 per cent of Part 2 as well."

The film's music has been scored by the iconic M.M. Keeravaani. Incidentally, Keeravani released the third single from the film 'Asura Hananam' in a grand event in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.

