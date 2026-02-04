Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to hit screens on March 26

Hyderabad, Feb 4 (IANS) The makers of director Harish Shankar's action entertainer 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh', featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film would hit screens on March 26 this year.

Using the film's official handle on X to make the announcement, the film's makers said, "Get ready to cheer, whistle, and stomp your feet to celebrate our Ustaad. This summer, the box office will be on fire with the duo of power star and cult captain. #UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 26th MARCH, 2026."

It may be recalled that dubbing for the film had begun only on January 27 this year.

Well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, had taken to its X timeline to share a video clip showing director Harish Shankar joining in the pooja that was conducted prior to the commencement of dubbing for the film.

The production house wrote, "#UstaadBhagatSingh dubbing begins on an auspicious note. Get ready for the POWERFUL DIALOGUES penned by our CULT CAPTAIN POWER STAR @PawanKalyan. @harish2you. @sreeleela14 #RaashiiKhanna @ThisIsDSP @rparthiepan @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @Venupro @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth @UBSthefilm."

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs.

It may be recalled that on July 29 last year, the makers of the film had announced that the unit had completed shooting the film's climax.

Taking to its X timeline, production house Mythri Movie Makers had then said,"#UstaadBhagatSingh completes shooting for climax. An electrifying climax high on emotions and action was wrapped up under the supervision of #NabaKanta master."

The production house had praised actor Pawan Kalyan for making time for their film's shoot despite his busy schedule as he was also the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan had officially joined the unit that was shooting in Hyderabad in the month of June last year.

Sreeleela plays the female lead in this film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Music for this film is being composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who is on a success spree. Cinematography for the film is by Ayananka Bose while editing is being taken care of by Ujjwal Kulkarni.

The duo of Ram-Laxman has choreographed the action sequences in this film which has Anand Sai as its production designer. Screenplay for the film is by K. Dasharath while additional writing is by C Chandra Mohan.

--IANS

mkr/