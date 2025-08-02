Pavan Malhotra: ‘Court Kacheri’: It’s emotional, real, and deeply relatable

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The makers of “Court Kacheri” on Saturday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming show, which veteran actor Pavan Malhotra described as “emotional, real, and deeply relatable.”

Veteran actor Pavan Malhotra, who plays advocate Harish Mathur, shared, “Playing Harish was more than a role, it was a reflection.”

“This show dives into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path. It’s emotional, real, and deeply relatable,” said the actor.

The show is by the creators at TVF and directed by Ruchir Arun. Court Kacheri isn’t just another legal drama, it’s courtroom chaos with a whole lot of heart.

At the heart of the show is Param, a reluctant young man forced into law by his father’s towering legacy. In a chaotic small-town district court where justice is murky and power often outweighs principle, every case challenges his beliefs, as per a statement.

The statement further mentioned, caught between escape and responsibility, Param must choose whether to reject his fate or redefine it. Court Kacheri is not just about the law, it’s about legacy, identity, and the fight to find your own voice.

With a stellar cast including Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma in the lead, along with Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Court Kacheri delivers a courtroom experience that’s anything but conventional.

The show will exclusively stream on Sony LIV from August 13.

Talking about Pavan, his first hand experience in movies was as an assistant in the costume department of Gandhi.

Thereafter he was production assistant in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Khamosh and Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!. Pavan ventured into the Delhi theatre circuit, thereafter he moved to Mumbai, where he started with the television industry as an assistant on the sets of the TV series, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, before he got a role in Saeed Akhtar Mirza's TV series on Doordarshan, Nukkad.

Meanwhile, he had entered the film industry and made his debut with Pankaj Parashar's Ab Ayega Mazaa. He has worked in films such as “Don - The Chase Begins again”, “Jab We Met,” “Delhi-6,” “Bhindi Bazaar,” “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,” “Mubarakan,” and “OMG 2”.

--IANS

dc/