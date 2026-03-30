Paul McCartney recalls The Beatles' 1st trip to USA

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) The Beatles legend, Sir Paul McCartney, who recently performed in Los Angeles, recollected his first trip to the USA.

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The legendary singer took the stage as he kicked off a two-night run at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, playing 23 beloved hits from throughout his career in small, intimate shows that harked back to The Beatles’ early days playing tiny clubs in Liverpool, England, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Welcome to Hollywood! We’re gonna have some fun. It’s great to be at these little gigs, I mean, it’s not that little”, Paul McCartney, 83, told the enthusiastic crowd, many of whom were young enough to have parents who were born well after his eras with the Fab Four and his subsequent band Wings were long over.

As per ‘People’, he nostalgically recalled the 1,200-person-capacity club’s earlier incarnation as the Hollywood Music Box Theatre “a hundred years ago” before it was renamed in honor of Jane Fonda’s father, actor Henry Fonda.

The crowd on the floor and in the second-floor balcony during the ultra-exclusive show comprised just the tiniest fraction of the mass audiences McCartney typically entertains in his stadium and arena concerts. He shared, “It’s very lovely. It’s good to see the whites of your eyes”.

Although the stripped-down shows were ostensibly timed to promote Paul McCartney’s latest effort, ‘The Boys of Dungeon Lane’, his 19th solo studio album and first in six years, out March 29, he told the Friday audience that they wouldn’t be hearing his freshly dropped single ‘Days We Left Behind’ or other music from the project for a simple reason, he and the band were still “in the process of learning it. But I’m glad you love it, yeah”.

The spotlight was on his beloved back catalogue spanning six decades, including a plethora of Beatles classics, including ‘Help’, ‘Got to Get You into My Life’, ‘Getting Better’, ‘I’ve Just Seen a Face’, ‘Love Me Do’, ‘Lady Madonna’, ‘Let It Be’, ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’, ‘Get Back’, and ‘Golden Slumber’.

--IANS

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