Paul McCartney announces 2 shows in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) The Beatles legend Paul McCartney is set to perform in two intimate settings at Hollywood’s Fonda Theater.

Read More

The show will be held on March 26 and March 27. This marks his first shows since wrapping up an arena tour in November, reports ‘Variety’.

The concerts could just be one-offs, or a two-off, but the announcement does raise intrigue among McCartney fans that he may have something else up his sleeve, like an album reveal, although history does show that the man just likes to play.

“Selected” fans will be sent an invitation to purchase tickets, at an unspecified time. The move to play a small hall brings to mind the shows McCartney did in New York in February 2025 at the 575-capacity Bowery Ballroom. There was an ostensible purpose for those extreme underplays, although it wasn’t outrightly stated, to warm up for an appearance on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ 50th anniversary special. Whether these shows might have a similar warm-up purpose remains to be seen.

As per ‘Variety’, Paul McCartney has been open about having been in the studio off and on for years, largely with producer Andrew Watt, and about having plans to finally release a new album in 2026.

His last new studio album, “McCartney III,” was created on his own during the pandemic and released in December 2020. Rumors of an imminent announcement have been rampant among fans but unconfirmed. McCartney has been very public in the last year, not just with his successful arena tour but the release of a documentary about his ’70s work, the Wings-spanning ‘Man on the Run’, and an accompanying oral history book about Wings.

No further immediate touring is believed to be in the offing, which makes the announcement of these isolated live dates all the more intriguing.

--IANS

aa/