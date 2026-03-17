Paul Feig to begin filming ‘The Housemaid’ sequel later this year

Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor-director Paul Feig has shared the status update with regards to ‘The Housemaid’ sequel. The director-actor has shared that he will start shooting the film this autumn.

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The 63-year-old filmmaker's adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel was a box-office hit when it was released in December last year and he has confirmed that the cast and crew are "ready to go" for the sequel, which will see both Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone reprising their roles, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Paul Feig told The Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Awards, "We're going to start shooting in the fall. The script is all finished, we're just doing a little bit of rewrites on it”.

He further mentioned, “We're ready to go. Sydney's coming back and Michele's coming back and then some new very exciting actors are coming in”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘The Bridesmaids’ director has been elated by the response to ‘The Housemaid’ from cinemagoers after his last three movies, ‘The School for Good and Evil’, ‘Jackpot’ and ‘Another Simple Favor’, were all released on streaming.

He said, "It's amazing. I mean, we're just about to hit $400 million worldwide with it, which is thrilling. I make my movies for audiences and to have a group experience and so to get this in the theatres and to have all these people showing up and having fun and filming themselves watching the movie having fun, that's how we're going to get the movie theatres back – give people a good time in the theatre”.

Paul Feig previously detailed how he was inspired by the Master of Suspense Alfred Hitchcock during the making of The Housemaid, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

He said, "What I love about Hitchcock is he always lets you have fun. I've watched so many thrillers in my life that take themselves so seriously that I don't feel there's room for fun. I'm very religious about the thriller genre, but how can I bring (laughs) into that genre and get the double response out of the audience? We're treating the story seriously, but there's something wonderfully absurd about this dangerous situation”.

However, he doesn't adopt the same methodical planning as the iconic Psycho filmmaker.

--IANS

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