'Pati Brahmachari' actor Worship Khanna reveals why he had a hard time finding accommodation

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Worship Khanna, who is presently seen in the show "Pati Brahmachari" is a doting pet father to two fur babies- his dog Diva and his cat Simba.

Sharing all the changes these two have brought into his life, Worship revealed, ”My life has changed completely. I now feel like a parent; a responsible one. I have a reason to come back home every day. I stay alone in Mumbai; there’s no family here; no one waiting for me except them. No matter where I go - for a party, a shoot, a late-night event, I always make sure I come back home. Because in the back of my mind, I know my babies are waiting for me. They won’t sleep until I return. The feeling that someone is waiting for you at home is just beautiful. Their presence brought about a lovely change in my life.”

However, Worship also revealed that he had a hard time finding a rental flat for himself because of his pets.

He said, "When I tried finding a rented flat for myself, many societies rejected me just because I have pets - they are like “You have a dog? Then sorry, you can’t live here.” I find it extremely unfair. These rules and policies shouldn’t exist. Our pets are our responsibility. We take care of them, we clean up after them, and we ensure they don’t cause trouble. If I’ve brought a dog into my life, I will obviously take care of everything. But banning them from housing societies isn’t right. They are family. Honestly, I feel like a father to Diva. I raised her like a real child. I’ve fed her Cerelac mixed in bottles. When she was a baby and slept lightly, I’d turn my phone on silent, and turn off the doorbell, so her sleep wouldn’t be disturbed. I’ve taken her to the doctor when she was sick, and made sure her vaccinations were on time - everything a parent does. That fatherly feeling, that sense of responsibility, brings me so much joy. I’m loving every bit of this journey.”

--IANS

pm/