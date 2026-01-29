Parul Gulati on starring in ‘Tu Yaa Main’: Anand L Rai’s world is theatrical, layered, emotionally rich

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Parul Gulati, who will be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tu Yaa Main” starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, has spoken about filmmaker Anand L Rai and said that his “world is theatrical, layered and emotionally rich.”

Parul is stepping into the shoes of Laira, Shanaya’s close friend and manager in the film. Speaking about her role and her excitement to be part of Rai’s distinctive creature world, Parul said, “I’m genuinely so happy and honestly still trying to soak it all in. Laira is Shanaya’s friend and manager, someone who stands by her fiercely, questions her, supports her, and is very real.

“What excites me the most is that she’s not just a side character, she’s an important emotional anchor in the story, and being part of such an iconic dialogue already feels surreal,” she added.

Opening up further about the collaboration, Parul added: “As an actor and as a creator, this is truly the best collaboration I could have ever gotten. Anand L Rai’s world is so theatrical, layered, and emotionally rich - it’s the kind of cinema I’ve always admired and wanted to be part of. I keep pinching myself because this feels like one of those rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to be part of a big-screen, larger-than-life film that also has so much heart.”

Expressing her gratitude to the makers, she said that she feels extremely grateful to the entire team for considering her for the role.

“And trusting me with Laira. Being part of such a unique thriller and creature universe is incredibly special for me. I’m very happy, very grateful, and truly excited for audiences to experience this film on the big screen.”

Parul was recently seen in “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” starring star comedian Kapil Sharma. It also stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhury, and Ayesha Khan. It is directed by Anukalp Goswami, is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas Mustan Film Production. The forthcoming movie will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.

The first installment, directed by Abbas–Mustan, was released on 25 September 2015. “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon?” marked Kapil Sharma’s Bollywood debut in the industry. The comedy drama also starred Arbaaz Khan, Manjari Fadnis, Simran Kaur Mundi, Elli Avram, Varun Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Sharat Saxena, and Manoj Joshi.

Parul, who has worked in P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke, Selection Da,y and Girls Hostel, will also be seen sharing screen space with actors Divyendu and Barun Sobti in “Donali”. The show is directed by E Niwas.

It also stars Chunky Pandey, Yashpal Sharma and others. Set in the rugged and tumultuous landscape of Chambal during the 1960s, the upcoming series is shot across Madhya Pradesh.

Parul is also an entrepreneur and model who has appeared in several TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand. She debuted in TV serial, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kum, in which she played the role of Bittan, the younger sister of Leher, played by Bollywood actress Yami Gautam.

She made her debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attended the world premiere of Eddington by director Ari Aster earlier this year.

--IANS

dc/