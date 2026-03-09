Parthiban expresses regret for his comment on Trisha

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) Actor and director Radhakrishnan Parthiban has now expressed regret for a comment he made on Trisha at a recent awards event.

Taking to his X timeline, Parthiban posted an audio clip in which he explained how he unintentionally made the comment.

He said, "Sometimes, some mistakes happen unintentionally. At the Galatta awards event, while I was, without thinking much, swiftly answering the 20 questions that were posed to me like how it would be posed in a rapid fire session, Trisha's picture came up on screen."

Parthiban explained further, "While I was wondering what to say, people shouted 'Kundavai' 'Kundavai' (Trisha's character name in the Mani Ratnam film 'Ponniyin Selvan). Immediately, only to play on the word 'Kundavai', I said 'Make Kundavai sit at home, to ensure that problems do not come.' (Kundavai also means to make someone sit). The entire auditorium clapped."

The actor and director said that when he got off stage, his friend Rangaraj Pandey pointed out to him that he could have avoided the Kundavai comment.

"I immediately requested Galatta Aruna not to publish this. However, it has come out through a video shot by someone. I have come to realise that it has hurt some people and I wholeheartedly express my regret. I don't prefer problems to get big. Even when I visit colleges, I only speak about women's freedom. Everybody must divorce unnecessary constraints and embrace freedom and live happily. So, women are the world's biggest creative force," he said.

Parthiban's expression of regret comes in the wake of actress Trisha's strong post on her Instagram stories section about his comment at the event.

Explaining how her name and image were used at a recent event, Trisha wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant (sic).”

Criticising the unnecessary remarks made about her, she went on to add, “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”

--IANS

mkr/