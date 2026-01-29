Parth Samthaan on breaking the chocolate boy image with 'Seher Hone Ko Hai'

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Television actor Parth Samthaan talked about breaking the chocolate boy image with his latest show. "Seher Hone Ko Hai" during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Parth, who is seen as Mahid Niyazi in the show, was asked, "Audiences have often seen you in softer, romantic roles. Do you think this intense role fits your image?"

Reacting to this, Parth revealed that he does not believe in sticking to one image.

"Every character demands a different appearance and personality. Initially, I thought I should maintain a certain stylish look, but the producers, writers, and director had a clear vision for Mahid.

It was important to present a completely new version of myself, and I embraced that change," he explained.

Talking about his character, Parth shared that what attracted him the most was that Mahid believes that justice should be immediate.

He added, "He does not wait for the system or the police to take action. If something is wrong, he feels it must be corrected right away. That urgency and moral clarity are his most compelling traits."

Parth also disclosed that what disturbed him the most was Mahid's traumatic past.

"He lost his mother at a very young age and witnessed her take her own life. That kind of childhood trauma shapes his entire personality. He grew up carrying deep emotional pain with no real emotional support system. He feels that his purpose in life is divinely guided — to bring justice and correct wrongdoings", he stated.

During the interaction, Parth was also asked if they faced any additional pressure as the project is adapted from an international show.

To this, Parth said, "We were never asked to imitate performances from the original. We approached our characters naturally and honestly. Emotions are universal, which is why similarities may be felt, but our storytelling is rooted in our own culture."

