Parmish Verma considers success as ‘entry card’, says curiosity drives his growth

Mumbai: Rapper-singer-actor Parmish Verma, who serves as one of the mentors on the music reality show ‘I-popstar’, has shared that he is very curious as an artiste, and that curiosity is something that drives his growth and learning.

Parmish spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of his reality show, and shared that for him, success is an entry card, and he imbibes the learning from practically everywhere, and every person he meets.

He told IANS, “I have always been the curious one. For me, growth is curiosity. I feel that success is just an entry card. I am just so happy that I am around such amazing artists. You get to learn from everyone. You get to learn from our contestants. The world is big. You have to enjoy it. You have to do everything. You have to do it with honesty. How much can you do? You have to take all the risks. Some are small, some are big. So, I feel that growth is learning. You can learn from somebody who has just walked in”.

He further mentioned, “I have an artist in my team who comes from a very different musical background. And everybody thought initially that I don't know how he will perform. But he is so honest. And we were talking the other day. Maybe we could never achieve that honesty. So, he comes in with so much more than what we already have. So, that is consciousness”.

Parmish Verma is known for his rugged charm and raw storytelling style. He started out by directing music videos like ‘Zimmewari Bhukh Te Doori’ and ‘Thokda Reha’, and soon turned performer with hits such as ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’, ‘Shada’, and ‘Chal Oye’. His deep voice and relatable lyrics made him a youth icon in Punjab’s pop culture scene. He transitioned into films with the Punjabi sports action film ‘Rocky Mental’. Parmish blends desi attitude with modern flair, and is one of Punjab’s most influential entertainers.

--IANS