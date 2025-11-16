Paris Hilton claims she is 'self-made'

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Reality star Paris Hilton, who inherits fortunes worth millions, has said that she is "self-made". The 44-year-old heiress, whose parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, have a combined net worth of hundreds of millions of dollars, is proud of what she has achieved with her company.

The company employs 25 people and she claims is valued at $1 billion, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told The Times newspaper, “I’m self-made. Like, I’ve done this all on my own. No one’s ever given me anything in my entire life".

Paris' late grandfather Barron Hilton, who reportedly left 97% of his wealth to the family's charity when he died in 2019, was proud of her work ethic and they had an "extremely close" relationship.

She said, “We were extremely close and we would always have lunches and dinners, and he would always say to me, ‘Paris, you work harder than any CEO I know. And he’s, like, ‘I used to be known as Barron Hilton but now I’m known as Paris Hilton’s grandpa.’ We would always laugh about it".

As per 'Female First UK', the 'Stars are Blind' hitmaker has two-year-old Phoenix and London, who were born via surrogacy in January and November 2023 respectively, with husband Carter Reum and while she doesn't want them to become "influencers", she hopes they will have her entrepreneurial streak.

She continued, “If I’m in a meeting they’re always sitting with me, so I feel like they’re soaking it in already, to see their mom do so many things and be successful in so many different areas”.

Having her children made Paris think more about mortality and she has grown "obsessed with longevity" because she hopes to live well beyond 100.

Discussing her plans for a "wellness and longevity centre" in her home, she said, “I’m, like, obsessed with longevity. It’ll be like no spa you’ve ever seen in the world. The whole room is going to be pink with crystals and it’s just going to look like you’re walking into another realm, like a different planet almost, where it’s just, like, this fantastical, high-tech, futuristic place".

I’ve heard my friends say it’s possible now to live to, like, 150, 160 years old. I wish I could just, like, live for ever. I’m not scared of many things in life except spiders, bees, and dying. I’m just so scared of that. Because I just feel like, if it was just nothing, which I know it’s not, that would be so boring", she added.

