Paresh Rawal reflects on the factors behind the box office failures of films

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who recently appeared in the movie ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Monk,’ has opened up about the reasons behind the box office failures of films.

In an interview with IANS, the 'Hera Pheri' actor reflected on changing audience habits, technological advancements, and other key factors, sharing his insights on why some movies fail to draw viewers to theatres. Speaking about the dry phase of the industry, Paresh said, “Yes, I travelled a long way. There was no mobile, no piracy. Technology can download any film. Your driver can wait for you and watch the film in 2 hours. Why would you go to the theatre? There are many factors. This is also one of the factors.”

When asked, ‘When an inspirational film or a human story is made—something everyone should watch—don’t you think more people will watch it online rather than coming to the theatre?’” Paresh explained, “Wherever you go, you should watch it. You should watch it in the theatre. You should watch it on the web. You should watch it.”

To note, several movies such as “War 2,” “Baaghi 4,” “Son of Sardar 2,” “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” and “Ground Zero” failed to make an impact at the box office despite big budgets, star-studded casts, and high expectations.

Industry experts attribute these failures to a combination of factors, including changing audience preferences, competition from digital streaming platforms, weak scripts, and lack of novelty in the content. On the other hand, Mohit Suri’s romantic drama “Saiyaara,” starring debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Panda, performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal’s latest release “Ajey: The Untold Story of a Monk,” starred Anant Joshi as Yogi Adityanath, alongside Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. The political biopic chronicles the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The film is adapted from Shantanu Gupta’s book ‘The Monk Who Became Chief Minister.’

