Paresh Rawal reacts after ‘The Taj Story’ stirs up controversy, clarifies it does not deal with any religious matters

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his upcoming film “The Taj Story.”

Amid claims that the film deals with sensitive themes, the actor clarified that the project does not touch upon any religious matters and urged audiences to wait before forming opinions. Taking to his X handle, Paresh issued a statement that read, “Disclaimer – The makers of the film The Taj Story clarify that the movie does not deal with any religious matters, nor does it claim that a Shiv temple resides within the Taj Mahal. It focuses solely on historical facts. We would kindly request you to watch the film and form your own opinion. Thank You, Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd.”

The makers of “The Taj Story,” along with Paresh Rawal have issued an official clarification after the film’s newly released poster sparked controversy. The poster, which featured Rawal holding the dome of the Taj Mahal with a Shiva idol placed inside, quickly drew attention and ignited debate across social media. In response to the growing discussions, the makers have stepped forward to clear the air and address the misconceptions surrounding the film.

Earlier, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor had unveiled the poster in a now-deleted post with the caption: “What if everything you've been taught is a lie? The truth isn't just hidden; it's being judged. Unveil the facts with #TheTajStory on 31st October in cinemas near you.”

On August 14, the makers unveiled its teaser on social media and the glimpse featured Paresh Rawal standing in a courtroom, delivering a powerful argument about the intellectual erasure of a community. The upcoming film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

“The Taj Story” is described as a hard-hitting social drama that boldly tackles one of the most thought-provoking questions of modern times: “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still enslaved by intellectual terrorism?”

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, “The Taj Story” is set to release in the cinemas on October 31st, 2025.

--IANS

ps/