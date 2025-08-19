Parag Tyagi turns late wife Shefali Jariwala’s dream into reality, announces new foundation

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi, who has been building his life from the scratch after the devastating loss of his beloved wife Shefali Jariwala, seems to have found a ray of hope in life. Shefali passed away on the June 27, 2025 due to a cardiac arrest, and left behind a legacy of good work, love and compassion. Her untimely demise shocked the entire entertainment industry, fans and loved ones.

Parag was seen extremely devastated and was seen sharing her memories through his social media account.

Parag, has now taken a step forward to keep her vision alive. Recently, he announced establishing the “Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation”, in the memory of Shefali and that he also has taken charge of kids' welfare and education through it. He also pledged support for a little girl's education on the same day. The actor now has taken charge of a few more kids' welfare and education. He shared a beautiful video of the same on his Instagram and captioned it as, “Congratulations Doston Navya, Kavya, Ishan & Inaya few more drops in the ocean of #shefalijariwalarisefoundation. Keep praying and keep showering ur love so we can fulfil Pari’s dream and help as many underprivileged children we can so grateful #shefalijariwala.”

With this, Parag has shown his steady commitment to Shefali's dream of empowering and uplifting the underprivileged. It reflects his deep commitment to transforming her vision into reality and work for the betterment of the society. Parag is leaving no stone unturned in ensure that Shefali's passion for education, women's empowerment and social upliftment lives on. By taking charge of these young lives, he is building a legacy that extends far beyond personal grief. Truly turning Shefali's dream into a living reality that will inspire and impact countless lives and make Shefali immortal in true sense.

