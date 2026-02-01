Parag Tyagi returns to TV work eight months after the loss of wife Shefali Jariwala

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Parag Tyagi has returned to work after an eight-month hiatus following the demise of his actress-wife Shefali Jariwala.

Parag took to Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of his upcoming show and wrote: “Coming soon ….. Chandanbala …#shefalijariwala #blessed #love #new.”

Shefali and Parag’s close friend Aarti Singh commented: “All the best bhaiya.”

Actress Jaswir Kaur wrote: “Superb.”

Parag made his television debut portraying Vinod Karanjkar in popular drama Pavitra Rishta. He later appeared in notable television series, including Brahmarakshas, Jodha Akbar, and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

In addition to television, Parag has acted in both Hindi and Telugu films. He made his film debut in the critically acclaimed thriller A Wednesday! and later appeared in Sarkar 3. He also made his mark in Telugu cinema with a role in the commercially successful film Agnyaathavaasi.

Shefali, widely known for her breakout performance in the iconic 2002 music video 'Kaanta Laga', passed away in Mumbai late in June 28. She was 42. The actress was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband after she was found unresponsive. Despite all efforts, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after appearing in the remixed music video 'Kaanta Laga', which dominated the Indian pop scene in the early 2000s.

Her popularity earned her a role in Salman Khan's film 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi', and she went on to star in the 2019 web series 'Baby Come Naa'.

Jariwala also made her mark in television, participating in dance reality shows such as 'Boogie Woogie' and 'Nach Baliye', further endearing herself to audiences across India.

She also participated in 'Bigg Boss 13' with her friend and ex-boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who tragically passed away under similar circumstances in his 40s.

