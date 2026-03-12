Papon’s train journey from Surat to Mumbai features his Gamosa, a piece of his childhood

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, recently took the route less travelled by celebrities.

The singer boarded a train from Surat to Mumbai after completing his show. On Thursday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen walking around the Surat railway station. He was carrying Gamosa, a symbol of Assamese culture.

As he embarked on his journey, he swung back to his childhood when life was simple and joyful. In the video, the singer can be seen soaking in the beauty of the landscape as the train cuts through large swaths of land.

He wrote in the caption, “Train journeys are the best #TravelWithPapon #Dhaage”.

Earlier, the singer celebrated 22 years of marital bliss with his wife Shweta Mahanta, and marked the occasion with a humorous note dedicated to his lady love. Papon took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and his wife sitting on a scooty during their vacation in Goa.

He started the post with, “22 years of tying the knot, 22 years of her being right”. Adding with a touch of humour, “I’m still learning”. The singer shared that while they have been together for 29 years, their bond continues to be filled with adventures. “29 years together and yet I Love our adventures and chaos, and that ‘what are we having for dinner?’ Everyday!! My favorite person to laugh with, argue with and do absolutely nothing with”.

Papon expressed gratitude for her constant presence in his life. He also raised a toast to many more adventures in the journey ahead.

“Here is to many more adventures in the journey ahead. Thank you for everything Happy 22nd wedding anniversary to us. And thank you everyone for the wishes. @shweta.mahanta (sci)”, he concluded the post. Papon started his musical journey in the year 1998 with the Assamese song ‘Nasaba Sokule’ from the album Snigdha Junak. In 2004, he released his first album, ‘Junaki Raati’. He made his debut in Bollywood with the song ‘Om mantra’ from the film ‘Strings’, bound by faith in 2006. In 2011, his song ‘Jiyein Kyun’ was his first big hit.

