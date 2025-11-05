Papon on Bhupen Hazarika’s 14th death anniversary: His music echoes in our hearts

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) On Assamese music icon Bhupen Hazarika’s 14th death anniversary on Wednesday, singer-composer Papon paid tribute to the late legend, saying that as his centenary is celebrated this year, his music continues to echo in people’s hearts.

Papon took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the late legend and wrote: “Remembering the enchanting voice of Assam, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary. As we celebrate his centenary year, his music echoes in our hearts … and may it continue to inspire generations to come.”

Bhupen Hazarika has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Music Direction in 1975, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan, Dada Saheb Phalke Award and Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship. He was posthumously awarded both the Padma Vibhushan and the Bharat Ratna, in 2019.

His songs are marked by humanity and universal brotherhood. His songs have been translated into many languages, most notably in Bengali and Hindi.

Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, based on the themes of communal amity, universal justice and empathy, are especially popular among the people of Assam, West Bengal and Bangladesh. He is also acknowledged to have introduced the culture and folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Hindi cinema at the national level.

Talking about Papon, he started his musical journey in the year 1998 with the Assamese song "Nasaba Sokule" from the album Snigdha Junak.In 2004 he released his first album, Junaki Raati.

Papon made his debut in Bollywood with the song "Om mantra" from the film Strings - bound by faith in 2006. In 2011, his song was "Jiyein Kyun" from the movie Dum Maro Dum which was his first big hit. In 2014, he sang "Lakeerein", which is a poem by Gulzar, for the film Kya Dilli Kya Lahore and "Sun RI Bavli" for Nagesh Kukunoor's film Lakshmi.

He sang "Moh moh ke dhage" for the 2015 film Dum Laga Ke Haisha and "Humnava" in Hamari Adhuri Kahani. In 2016, he sang "Bulleya" for the film Sultan.

